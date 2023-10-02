copy link
create picture
more
September CEX trading volume reaches lowest point since November 2020
Binance News
2023-10-02 06:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block reveals that the trading volume for centralized exchanges (CEX) in September amounted to $311.92 billion. This marks the lowest level since November 2020.
View full text