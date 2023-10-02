ANZ Bank Partners with Chainlink for Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol

According to Foresight News, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has partnered with Chainlink, as shown on Chainlink's webpage. ANZ is currently participating in a comprehensive case study of the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and plans to deploy the CCIP in its issued stablecoins to promote institutional adoption of tokenized assets. Chainlink Labs and ANZ Bank also highlighted that by utilizing the CCIP, financial institutions can provide their customers with secure cross-chain access to various tokenized assets and digital asset services.

View full text