Astar Network's zkEVM Testnet Set to Launch in October

According to Foresight News, Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe announced that the Astar zkEVM testnet will launch in October and move to the next phase. Previously, Foresight News reported on September 13 that Astar Network, a Polkadot ecosystem smart contract platform, collaborated with Polygon Labs to launch the Ethereum Layer 2 network Astar zkEVM. The Astar zkEVM testnet is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, with sETH serving as the gas token on the testnet.

