Lybra Finance Announces Launch of Lybra DAO and Governance Discord Channel
Binance News
2023-10-02 02:53
According to Foresight News, interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance has announced the launch of Lybra DAO. In addition, the company has opened a governance Discord channel, which can be used for discussing future proposals.
