Two whales convert 1343 MKR to 1158 ETH in the past 3 hours
Binance News
2023-10-02 02:43
According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring has reported that in the past three hours, two whales have jointly converted 1343 MKR to 1158 ETH, which is approximately worth $1.99 million. Whale 0x432 converted 807 MKR to 690.6 ETH at an average price of $1479 per MKR, totaling around $1.19 million, about two hours ago. Meanwhile, Whale 0x6ce converted 536.125 MKR to 467.31 ETH at an average price of $1492 per MKR, amounting to approximately $800,000, about three hours ago.
