Two whales convert 1343 MKR to 1158 ETH in the past 3 hours

According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring has reported that in the past three hours, two whales have jointly converted 1343 MKR to 1158 ETH, which is approximately worth $1.99 million. Whale 0x432 converted 807 MKR to 690.6 ETH at an average price of $1479 per MKR, totaling around $1.19 million, about two hours ago. Meanwhile, Whale 0x6ce converted 536.125 MKR to 467.31 ETH at an average price of $1492 per MKR, amounting to approximately $800,000, about three hours ago.

