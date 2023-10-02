copy link
create picture
more
Upcoming Token Unlocks for October 2-8
Binance News
2023-10-02 02:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that from October 2 to October 8, SUI, DYDX, TORN, LQTY, 1INCH, GAL, NYM, HFT, IMX, and GLMR tokens will undergo a one-time unlocking. Specifically: Sui token (SUI) will unlock 34.62 million tokens (approximately $17.21 million) on October 3 at 08:00, accounting for 4.02% of the circulating supply; dYdX token (DYDX) will unlock 2.16 million tokens (approximately $4.36 million) on October 3 at 23:00, accounting for 1.23% of the circulating supply; Tornado Cash token (TORN) will unlock 22,840 tokens (approximately $69,900) on October 4 at 11:06, accounting for 1.51% of the circulating supply; Liquity token (LQTY) will unlock approximately 650,000 tokens (approximately $680,000) on October 5 at 08:00, accounting for 0.7% of the circulating supply; 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock approximately 287,000 tokens (approximately $80,000) on October 5 at 08:00, accounting for 0.03% of the circulating supply; Galxe token (GAL) will unlock approximately 416,700 tokens (approximately $550,000) on October 5 at 20:00, accounting for 0.9% of the circulating supply; Nym token (NYM) will unlock 12.5 million tokens (approximately $1.41 million) on October 6 at 08:00, accounting for 2.26% of the circulating supply; Hashflow token (HFT) will unlock 3.23 million tokens (approximately $1.14 million) on October 7 at 08:00, accounting for 1.84% of the circulating supply; ImmutableX token (IMX) will unlock 18.08 million tokens (approximately $11.12 million) on October 7 at 18:00, accounting for 1.55% of the circulating supply; Moonbeam token (GLMR) will unlock 3.04 million tokens (approximately $710,000) on October 8 at 08:00, accounting for 0.4% of the circulating supply.
View full text