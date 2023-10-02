Upcoming Token Unlocks for October 2-8

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that from October 2 to October 8, SUI, DYDX, TORN, LQTY, 1INCH, GAL, NYM, HFT, IMX, and GLMR tokens will undergo a one-time unlocking. Specifically: Sui token (SUI) will unlock 34.62 million tokens (approximately $17.21 million) on October 3 at 08:00, accounting for 4.02% of the circulating supply; dYdX token (DYDX) will unlock 2.16 million tokens (approximately $4.36 million) on October 3 at 23:00, accounting for 1.23% of the circulating supply; Tornado Cash token (TORN) will unlock 22,840 tokens (approximately $69,900) on October 4 at 11:06, accounting for 1.51% of the circulating supply; Liquity token (LQTY) will unlock approximately 650,000 tokens (approximately $680,000) on October 5 at 08:00, accounting for 0.7% of the circulating supply; 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock approximately 287,000 tokens (approximately $80,000) on October 5 at 08:00, accounting for 0.03% of the circulating supply; Galxe token (GAL) will unlock approximately 416,700 tokens (approximately $550,000) on October 5 at 20:00, accounting for 0.9% of the circulating supply; Nym token (NYM) will unlock 12.5 million tokens (approximately $1.41 million) on October 6 at 08:00, accounting for 2.26% of the circulating supply; Hashflow token (HFT) will unlock 3.23 million tokens (approximately $1.14 million) on October 7 at 08:00, accounting for 1.84% of the circulating supply; ImmutableX token (IMX) will unlock 18.08 million tokens (approximately $11.12 million) on October 7 at 18:00, accounting for 1.55% of the circulating supply; Moonbeam token (GLMR) will unlock 3.04 million tokens (approximately $710,000) on October 8 at 08:00, accounting for 0.4% of the circulating supply.

