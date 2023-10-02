Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum developers discuss Dencun upgrade, EIP-4788, and privacy solution EIP-7503

Binance News
2023-10-02 02:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 171st Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Meeting (ACDE), where developers discussed the progress of the Dencun upgrade, early audit results of EIP-4788, beacon block roots in EVM, the launch of the Holesky testnet, EIP-7503, and preliminary feedback on zero-knowledge wormholes. Regarding the Dencun test, the release of Devnet-9 has been postponed again, with developers planning to launch it by the end of September or this week. Developers also stated that after the launch of Devnet-9, a 10th devnet will be needed for the Dencun upgrade, and the lifecycle of Devnet-10 will be relatively short. Developers will also test validator workflows to obtain MEV using MEV-Boost software on Devnet-9 and 10. For EIP-4788, developers reported that three audits conducted by Chainsecurity, Trail of Bits, and Dedaub have been completed. One of the most important findings in the audit was that users can query smart contract addresses with zero timestamps, even if no value is set for the zero timestamp. The Holosky testnet was also launched before this ACDE meeting. Developers also discussed EIP-7503, which proposes a new Ethereum privacy solution based on zero-knowledge cryptography technology. Compared to cryptocurrency mixers like Tornado Cash, this solution will provide stronger privacy guarantees for users' transactions. It will also provide users with a method to prove that the funds in their accounts have not been obfuscated by the privacy protocol supported by EIP-7503, effectively allowing users to submit 'proof of innocence' for their accounts for regulatory and compliance purposes. Finally, Guillaume Ballet from the Geth client team raised a minor issue in the EIP 6780 specification. Ballet pointed out that the EIP specifies the behavior of SELFDESTRUCT in the post-Verkle environment.
View full text