Ethereum developers discuss Dencun upgrade, EIP-4788, and privacy solution EIP-7503

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 171st Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Meeting (ACDE), where developers discussed the progress of the Dencun upgrade, early audit results of EIP-4788, beacon block roots in EVM, the launch of the Holesky testnet, EIP-7503, and preliminary feedback on zero-knowledge wormholes. Regarding the Dencun test, the release of Devnet-9 has been postponed again, with developers planning to launch it by the end of September or this week. Developers also stated that after the launch of Devnet-9, a 10th devnet will be needed for the Dencun upgrade, and the lifecycle of Devnet-10 will be relatively short. Developers will also test validator workflows to obtain MEV using MEV-Boost software on Devnet-9 and 10. For EIP-4788, developers reported that three audits conducted by Chainsecurity, Trail of Bits, and Dedaub have been completed. One of the most important findings in the audit was that users can query smart contract addresses with zero timestamps, even if no value is set for the zero timestamp. The Holosky testnet was also launched before this ACDE meeting. Developers also discussed EIP-7503, which proposes a new Ethereum privacy solution based on zero-knowledge cryptography technology. Compared to cryptocurrency mixers like Tornado Cash, this solution will provide stronger privacy guarantees for users' transactions. It will also provide users with a method to prove that the funds in their accounts have not been obfuscated by the privacy protocol supported by EIP-7503, effectively allowing users to submit 'proof of innocence' for their accounts for regulatory and compliance purposes. Finally, Guillaume Ballet from the Geth client team raised a minor issue in the EIP 6780 specification. Ballet pointed out that the EIP specifies the behavior of SELFDESTRUCT in the post-Verkle environment.

