dYdX Community Approves $20 Million Incentive Proposal for Early Adopters
Binance News
2023-10-02 01:43
According to Foresight News, the dYdX community has approved a temperature check vote for the 'dYdX v4 Launch Incentive Proposal'. The proposal suggests allocating $20 million worth of DYDX from the dYdX Chain community treasury for a six-month launch incentive program on v4 to encourage early adopters. As previously reported by Foresight News, on-chain risk analysis platform Chaos Labs proposed the allocation of $20 million in DYDX incentives to early users of the dYdX v4 version. The incentives will target activities such as deposits, trading, staking, and governance participation.
