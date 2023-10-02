copy link
Sui Network's TVL Reaches $36.63 Million, Setting New Record Since May Mainnet Launch
2023-10-02 01:03
According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in the Sui Network has reached $36.63 million, setting a new record since the mainnet launch in May.
