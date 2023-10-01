Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BIS and Central Banks Complete Successful CBDC Test in Project Mariana

Binance News
2023-10-01 22:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the central banks of France, Singapore, and Switzerland have announced the successful completion of a new central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative called Project Mariana. The project tested cross-border trading and settlement of wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) between financial institutions, leveraging Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technology on a public blockchain. The collaboration between BIS Innovation Hub centers in Switzerland, Singapore, and the Eurosystem, together with Banque de France, Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Swiss National Bank, successfully validated the trading and settlement of hypothetical euro, Singapore dollar, and Swiss franc wCBDCs. The project explored crucial aspects such as establishing a standardized technical token and creating bridges to facilitate seamless wCBDC transfers, as well as the Automated Market Maker (AMM) concept for automatic pricing and execution of spot FX transactions. Project Mariana's architecture balances central banks' domestic need for oversight and the interest of financial institutions to hold, transfer, and settle wCBDC across borders efficiently. However, this is still an experimental phase, and BIS intends to investigate further the opportunities and obstacles tied to CBDC and its associated technologies in collaboration with its partners. The project is seen as a cornerstone in improving cross-border payments and will likely feature at the Banque de France conference on Oct. 3.
View full text