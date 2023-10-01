Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Microsoft seeks nuclear technology expert for AI energy strategy

Binance News
2023-10-01 16:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Microsoft is reportedly forming a new team to advance its artificial intelligence (AI) plans by hiring a professional to develop an energy strategy based on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and microreactor energy. The tech giant is looking for a principal program manager to lead its nuclear technology efforts in support of AI model development, according to a job post reported by The Verge. The ideal candidate must have at least six years of experience in the nuclear industry, engineering, or energy market. The position will also be responsible for exploring other experimental energy technologies. Complex machine learning models, like deep learning, can consume a significant amount of energy due to complex computations and large volumes of data. A study published in 2019 by the MIT Technology Review found that training a single AI model can emit as much carbon in the atmosphere as five cars in their lifetimes. A few ways to reduce the energy consumption of AI models involve developing more efficient algorithms and hardware, as well as using renewable energy sources for data centers, such as nuclear power. According to the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, one of the main advantages of nuclear power is that it produces zero carbon emissions and doesn’t emit other greenhouse gases. However, researchers at Stanford University argue that this energy source isn’t a solution to environmental problems, since it has a long-time lag between planning and operation, a large carbon footprint, and meltdown risks.
View full text