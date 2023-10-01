Worldcoin Market Makers to Return or Buy 100 Million WLD Tokens

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that when Worldcoin (WLD) launched in July, it lent a total of 100 million WLD tokens to five market makers for liquidity provision. The agreement stipulates that within three months, market makers must return the tokens or buy them at a price ranging from $2 to $3.12. Currently, there is less than a month left until the three-month deadline (October 22). Wintermute was allocated 28 million WLD tokens at launch and currently holds 14.16 million WLD on-chain. In the past two weeks, it has withdrawn 1.93 million WLD from Binance. Amber Group was allocated 24 million WLD tokens at launch and currently holds 4.5 million WLD on-chain. The firm transferred 19.5 million WLD to various CEXs in July and has not made any other moves since. Flow Traders was allocated 24 million WLD tokens at launch and currently holds 8.5 million WLD on-chain. In the past two weeks, it has withdrawn 2.45 million WLD from multiple CEXs. Auros Global was allocated 12 million WLD tokens at launch and currently holds 500,000 WLD on-chain. The firm transferred 11.5 million WLD to various CEXs in July and has not made any other moves since. GSR Markets was allocated 12 million WLD tokens at launch and currently holds 8.05 million WLD on-chain. In the past month, it has withdrawn 4.01 million WLD from multiple CEXs.

