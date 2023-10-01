copy link
Espresso Systems Fixes Vulnerabilities in Cortado Testnet Consensus
2023-10-01 08:53
According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Espresso Systems has announced that it has identified and fixed vulnerabilities in the Espresso Sequencer consensus supporting the Cortado testnet. The testnet was temporarily shut down during the preparation and deployment of the fixes. The vulnerabilities were found in the Espresso Sequencer and are unrelated to the Vienna deployment of the Caldera OP Stack.
