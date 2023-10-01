copy link
Integrated Ventures Produces 162.71 BTC in 2023, Total Revenue Reaches $3,862,849
2023-10-01 08:13
According to Foresight News, as of July 30, technology holding company Integrated Ventures has produced 162.71 BTC in 2023, with a total revenue of $3,862,849. Integrated Ventures is a technology holding company that focuses on developing, acquiring, operating, and investing in businesses.
