Alchemy Open Sources Rundler to Accelerate Transition to Smart Accounts

According to Foresight News, blockchain development platform Alchemy has announced the open sourcing of Rundler (Rust Bundler), a high-performance, highly reliable, and modular ERC-4337 bundler implementation written in Rust. The move aims to accelerate the transition to smart accounts. Rundler is used to support Alchemy's Bundler API endpoints, and the Alchemy team is continuing to develop and add new features to the platform. These features include integration or distributed deployment, precise gas estimation, reorganization handling, large bundle construction and transaction reliability, and alternative memory pools. In the roadmap, Rundler will build P2P memory pools, alternative memory pools, Entry Point v0.7 with multi-version support, signature aggregation, and block builder integration.

