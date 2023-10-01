Ethereum NFT sales in September hit lowest since February 2021

According to Foresight News, data from Cryptoslam reveals that the sales volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum in September amounted to approximately $141,414,491.74, marking the lowest record since February 2021. The data also shows that the total transaction value of NFT sales on Ethereum in September was around 756,000, with 115,561 unique buyers and 98,751 unique sellers, representing the lowest record since August 2021.

