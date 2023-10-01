copy link
Lybra Finance Announces End of LBR Migration Phase
2023-10-01 03:13
According to Foresight News, interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance has announced the official end of the LBR migration phase. A total of 2,065,967 LBR tokens were not migrated from V1 to V2 before the deadline. These tokens will be removed from the circulating supply and await a DAO vote.
