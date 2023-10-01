Cactus Custody partners with RockX to launch institutional-grade crypto staking services

According to Foresight News, Cactus Custody, the custody arm of Matrixport, founded by Wu Jihan, has entered into a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency staking service provider RockX. The collaboration aims to introduce institutional-grade staking services to help mainstream financial entities engage in cryptocurrency staking while adhering to regulatory compliance. The partnership between Cactus Custody and RockX will enable both companies to leverage their respective expertise in the field of cryptocurrency staking and custody services. This collaboration is expected to facilitate the adoption of digital assets by traditional financial institutions and ensure that they operate within the boundaries of regulatory compliance.

