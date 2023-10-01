copy link
create picture
more
nChain CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen Resigns Amid Disagreements with Board
Binance News
2023-10-01 01:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, nChain CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen has resigned from his position due to disagreements with the company's board. In addition, Ager-Hanssen has stated on Twitter that he no longer believes nChain's Chief Scientist, Craig Wright, is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Ager-Hanssen claims that he and five others submitted a whistleblower report to the nChain board, after which all six individuals were either fired or suspended. Ager-Hanssen plans to release the report, which involves the influence of Calvin Ayre on nChain's operations.
View full text