nChain CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen Resigns Amid Disagreements with Board

According to Foresight News, nChain CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen has resigned from his position due to disagreements with the company's board. In addition, Ager-Hanssen has stated on Twitter that he no longer believes nChain's Chief Scientist, Craig Wright, is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Ager-Hanssen claims that he and five others submitted a whistleblower report to the nChain board, after which all six individuals were either fired or suspended. Ager-Hanssen plans to release the report, which involves the influence of Calvin Ayre on nChain's operations.

