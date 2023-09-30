copy link
Saudi Arabia Leads in Year-on-Year Cryptocurrency Trading Growth
Binance News
2023-09-30 06:53
According to Foresight News, Saudi Arabia has experienced the highest year-on-year growth in cryptocurrency trading worldwide. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region ranks as the sixth-largest crypto economy in the 2023 Cryptocurrency Geography Report. Between July 2022 and June 2023, the region's on-chain transaction value was approximately $389.8 billion, accounting for nearly 7.2% of global trading volume.
