Circle issues 800 million USDC and redeems 1.1 billion USDC in a week

According to Foresight News, Circle, a blockchain-based financial services company, has issued approximately 800 million USDC and redeemed about 1.1 billion USDC between September 21 and September 28. This has resulted in a decrease of nearly 300 million USDC in circulation. As of September 28, there were 25.5 billion USDC in circulation, with a reserve fund of 25.6 billion US dollars.

