LooksRare updates token economy model, allocating future fees for token buybacks and rewards
Binance News
2023-09-30 05:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace LooksRare has announced an update to its token economy model. In the new model, 50% of future fees will be used to buy back LOOKS tokens from the market, 10% will be allocated as rewards for the LooksRare protocol, and the remaining 40% will be transferred to the protocol treasury. LooksRare stated that starting from October 1 at 17:00 Beijing time, the generated fees will be added to the protocol rewards, and the previous transaction reward mechanism will end simultaneously. The tokens originally used for transaction rewards will now be utilized as incentives for future products and plans.
