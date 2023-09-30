copy link
Circle Launches Circle Research to Accelerate Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Innovation
According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the launch of 'Circle Research', aimed at accelerating and expanding technological innovation in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 sectors through open-source research. Circle Research has introduced the Perimeter Protocol, which aims to provide standards for building on-chain lending markets.
