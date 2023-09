Circle Launches Circle Research to Accelerate Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Innovation

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the launch of 'Circle Research', aimed at accelerating and expanding technological innovation in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 sectors through open-source research. Circle Research has introduced the Perimeter Protocol, which aims to provide standards for building on-chain lending markets.