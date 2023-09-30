zkSync to hold $1.1 million audit competition on Code4rena

According to Foresight News, zkSync is set to hold an audit competition with a total prize pool of $1.1 million on Code4rena. The competition will begin on October 2nd at 16:00 Eastern Time and last for 21 days. The audit scope will cover L1 and L2 system smart contracts, circuits, and virtual machine implementations. Participants will be rewarded based on the nature of the errors discovered, with a total prize pool of 1.1 million USDC.

