copy link
create picture
more
TOKI Introduces IBC on BNB Chain for Cross-Chain Liquidity
Binance News
2023-09-30 03:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, TOKI, a cross-chain bridge supporting Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), has been introduced on the BNB Chain. The platform is building unified cross-chain liquidity on top of the messaging layer to launch applications connecting the BNB Chain and Ethereum through IBC. TOKI stated that the upcoming cross-chain bridge will support features such as trading tokens on PancakeSwap using Ethereum or locking collateral on Ethereum and lending tokens in BNB Chain-based lending protocols.
View full text