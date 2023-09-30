TOKI Introduces IBC on BNB Chain for Cross-Chain Liquidity

According to Foresight News, TOKI, a cross-chain bridge supporting Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), has been introduced on the BNB Chain. The platform is building unified cross-chain liquidity on top of the messaging layer to launch applications connecting the BNB Chain and Ethereum through IBC. TOKI stated that the upcoming cross-chain bridge will support features such as trading tokens on PancakeSwap using Ethereum or locking collateral on Ethereum and lending tokens in BNB Chain-based lending protocols.

