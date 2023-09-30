ParaX Receives Investment from Digital Asset Management Firm Metalpha

According to Foresight News, digital asset management company Metalpha has invested in ParaX. In April this year, Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong-based digital asset management service provider Metalpha planned to raise a $100 million fund to provide a regulated participation channel for Chinese crypto investors. In August, NFT lending protocol ParaSpace merged with Polkadot ecosystem DeFi protocol Parallel Finance and rebranded as ParaX, becoming a Web3 super application supported by account abstraction and zkVM.

