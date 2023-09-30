copy link
ParaX Receives Investment from Digital Asset Management Firm Metalpha
Binance News
2023-09-30 03:03
According to Foresight News, digital asset management company Metalpha has invested in ParaX. In April this year, Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong-based digital asset management service provider Metalpha planned to raise a $100 million fund to provide a regulated participation channel for Chinese crypto investors. In August, NFT lending protocol ParaSpace merged with Polkadot ecosystem DeFi protocol Parallel Finance and rebranded as ParaX, becoming a Web3 super application supported by account abstraction and zkVM.
