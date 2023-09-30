Address holding 219,674 FXS tokens trades for 773 Ethereum

According to Foresight News, an address starting with 0xd53e5 traded 219,674 FXS tokens, worth approximately $1.28 million, for 773 Ethereum last night. The address received 1.57 million FXS tokens on February 16, 2022, from an address starting with 0x8E4, which originated from the Frax Finance private sale distribution address. Currently, the 0xd53e5 address still holds around 1.03 million FXS tokens, valued at approximately $5.94 million.

View full text