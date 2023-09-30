copy link
create picture
more
Arbitrum Foundation and Fracton Ventures to Launch Arbitrum Japan Initiative
Binance News
2023-09-30 02:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum Foundation is partnering with Fracton Ventures to launch the Arbitrum Japan initiative. The move aims to increase Arbitrum's influence in Japan while promoting ecosystem development and community education programs. The partnership will support business development by fostering collaboration between Web2 and Web3 companies. Additionally, the Arbitrum Japan initiative plans to promote technical education content through AMA sessions and hackathons.
View full text