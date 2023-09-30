copy link
VanEck Plans to Donate 10% of Profits from Ethereum Futures ETF to Protocol Guild
2023-09-30 02:13
According to Foresight News, VanEck announced its plan to donate 10% of the profits from its upcoming Ethereum futures ETF to the Protocol Guild, an Ethereum core contributor compensation program. This move is intended to show gratitude for the contributions made by Ethereum developers over the past decade.
