Kelly and Hashdex Submit Ethereum Strategy ETF Application
Binance News
2023-09-30 01:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart announced on Twitter that Kelly and Hashdex have jointly submitted an application for an Ethereum Strategy Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) with the ticker symbol EX.
