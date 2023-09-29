10 Bitcoin Bounty Offered for Information on Wanted Criminal Kyle Davies

According to Coincu, authorities are offering a 10 Bitcoin bounty for information leading to the capture of Kyle Davies, who is wanted for his involvement in serious financial crimes, including those linked to Su Zhu and the 3AC hedge fund. Davies, last seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is considered armed and dangerous and has proven to be exceptionally skilled at evading capture. There are concerns that he might be using false identities, and authorities worldwide are urgently seeking information that can lead to his location, arrest, and conviction. In a recent tweet, MatriXBT announced that they were hunting for Davies, who is wanted for a series of high-stakes financial crimes, including those connected to Su Zhu, the co-founder of the 3AC hedge fund. To incentivize the public, a substantial reward of 10 Bitcoin is offered for any information resulting in Davies' capture and legal consequences. With the current value of Bitcoin, this reward has stirred significant interest in the crypto community.

