Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

10 Bitcoin Bounty Offered for Information on Wanted Criminal Kyle Davies

Binance News
2023-09-29 18:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, authorities are offering a 10 Bitcoin bounty for information leading to the capture of Kyle Davies, who is wanted for his involvement in serious financial crimes, including those linked to Su Zhu and the 3AC hedge fund. Davies, last seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is considered armed and dangerous and has proven to be exceptionally skilled at evading capture. There are concerns that he might be using false identities, and authorities worldwide are urgently seeking information that can lead to his location, arrest, and conviction. In a recent tweet, MatriXBT announced that they were hunting for Davies, who is wanted for a series of high-stakes financial crimes, including those connected to Su Zhu, the co-founder of the 3AC hedge fund. To incentivize the public, a substantial reward of 10 Bitcoin is offered for any information resulting in Davies' capture and legal consequences. With the current value of Bitcoin, this reward has stirred significant interest in the crypto community.
View full text