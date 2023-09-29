Buy Crypto
Arkham Integrates Flare Network for Enhanced Crypto Data Access

Binance News
2023-09-29 18:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Arkham, a leading crypto analytics platform, has announced its support for the Flare network, allowing users to access comprehensive data on their transactions, token portfolios, and on-chain activities directly through the Arkham Intelligence Platform. This partnership provides Flare users with a range of capabilities, including the analysis of network data within Arkham Intelligence Platform, the ability to submit queries to the Arkham Oracle for actionable on-chain insights, and participation in various Flare-related activities hosted on the Arkham Intel Exchange. The integration marks a significant stride for Arkham, which already supports seven other networks, as it aims to offer traders a holistic view of multi-chain crypto data, encompassing both established and emerging blockchain ecosystems. Arkham utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, ULTRA, to enhance transparency in the crypto industry by algorithmically connecting addresses to real-world entities. The platform provides invaluable data and analytics on the individuals and organizations driving blockchain activity, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency transactions and real-world institutions. Through the Arkham Intelligence Platform, Flare users gain real-time insights into the actions of top traders and investors worldwide, all while closely monitoring the performance of their own portfolios. This data can be leveraged for due diligence, market trend prediction, fund flow tracking, individual research, and the detection/reporting of illicit fund movements.
