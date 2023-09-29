Buy Crypto
CoinShares Optimistic About US Crypto Regulation as it Enters the Market

Binance News
2023-09-29 13:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has expressed optimism about cryptocurrency regulation in the United States as it enters the market. On September 22, the company announced the launch of its new division, CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions, marking the first time it has introduced its offerings to qualified U.S. investors. This comes at a time when many U.S. crypto firms are considering expanding their businesses outside the country due to regulatory challenges at home. CoinShares believes that the U.S. is a global leader in digital asset development, contrary to the belief that the country lags in crypto adoption and regulation. A spokesperson for the company stated that the U.S. regulators' approach to treating digital assets similarly to traditional asset classes will encourage and expedite the fusion of the two industries. The spokesperson also noted that the U.S. is home to 50% of globally managed assets and is a dominant financial market. CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti has previously declared that Europe's approach to crypto has been more problematic when compared to the financial might of U.S. institutions. However, the company remains committed to Europe, with its Hedge Fund Solutions registered in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom. CoinShares is a major provider of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and debuted its first Bitcoin ETP in 2015. The firm has not yet disclosed whether it plans to join the spot Bitcoin ETF race in the United States.
View full text