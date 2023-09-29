Shibarium Discord admin warns against false Shiba Inu partnership rumors

According to CryptoPotato, a Shibarium Discord admin known as DaVinci has urged individuals to conduct proper research before believing rumors about partnerships involving Shiba Inu. DaVinci emphasized the importance of relying on verified sources to make informed decisions. DaVinci explained that there are many bad actors who use the Shiba Inu logo or the name 'Shibarium' to advertise illegitimate collaborations. The admin stated that genuine partnerships are only promoted and introduced through official channels, such as Shiba Inu's blog. They added that just because some team members share articles about certain projects does not mean it is an official partnership. DaVinci concluded by stressing the importance of 'Do Your Own Research' (DYOR) practices to avoid falling for malicious projects. This warning follows a similar alert from Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, LUCIE, who advised individuals to conduct proper due diligence before joining Shiba Inu's ecosystem. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya also warned users against buying or trading the Calcium token (CAL), as it was created solely for minting and renouncing BONE and will not have any future value.

