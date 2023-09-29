Crypto Price Analysis: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Chainlink

According to CryptoPotato, Ethereum (ETH) has seen a 4.8% gain in the past seven days, reclaiming its place within the ascending triangle. If buyers break the current resistance, the cryptocurrency could return on an uptrend and aim for $1,800 next. Ripple (XRP) has experienced a 7% increase this week, with buyers potentially dominating in the next few days. The cryptocurrency may attempt to break the key resistance next. Cardano (ADA) has reached the critical resistance at 25 cents, with a 2.7% price increase this week. If ADA manages to break away from the current resistance, it can quickly go to 28 cents next. Solana (SOL) has returned to the $20 resistance, booking a 2.2% price increase this week. Solana has a good opportunity to break above $20 and move to the following key resistance found at $22.5. Chainlink (LINK) has seen an impressive 14.4% price increase, making it the best performer on the list. The price has now reached the critical resistance at $8. If LINK breaks away from its range, it could signal a significant change in its market structure and attract significant buy pressure later.

