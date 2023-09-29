Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission publishes lists of virtual asset trading platforms

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has published several lists of virtual asset trading platforms on its website. These lists include: 1) 'Licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platform List': This list contains the names of virtual asset trading platform operators that have been officially licensed by the SFC. 2) 'Virtual Asset Trading Platform Applicant List': This list includes the names of virtual asset trading platform operators who have applied for a license but have not yet been approved by the SFC. 3) 'List of applicants whose license applications have been returned, rejected, or withdrawn': This list features the names of virtual asset trading platform applicants who have been removed from the 'Virtual Asset Trading Platform Applicant List' due to their license applications being returned, rejected, or withdrawn. 4) 'List of closed virtual asset trading platforms': This list provides the names of virtual asset trading platform operators that are required to close their businesses within a specified period according to relevant regulations. 5) 'List of virtual asset trading platforms deemed to be licensed': This list contains the names of virtual asset trading platform operators that are considered to be licensed as of June 1, 2024.

