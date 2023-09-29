Buy Crypto
Pepe Coin's Price Surges Over 30% in a Week

Binance News
2023-09-29 10:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Pepe Coin (PEPE), a memecoin that gained popularity earlier this year, has seen its price increase by nearly 32% in the past seven days and 10% in the last 24 hours. One possible reason for PEPE's surge is the overall revival of the cryptocurrency sector, with the global crypto market cap increasing by approximately 3% daily and most digital currencies experiencing significant gains. Another factor contributing to the memecoin's positive performance could be the activity of whales. Lookonchain revealed that two recently created wallets spent a total of over $800,000 to purchase 1.08 trillion PEPE coins. Additionally, another investor who previously profited more than $2.30 million from trading with the asset re-entered the ecosystem by buying PEPE worth $645,000. The Web3 data analysis platform also noted that this investor spent 550 ETH ($951,000) to buy 1.04 trillion PEPE on August 29. It should be noted that PEPE is not the only memecoin experiencing growth on September 29. ApeCoin, a cryptocurrency affiliated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, is up over 10% daily and 12.5% on a weekly basis.
