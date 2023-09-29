Buy Crypto
NFT Artist Raises $140,000 for Cancer Treatment in Edinburgh

Binance News
2023-09-29 09:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, a nonfungible token (NFT) artist raised nearly $140,000 (114,000 British pounds) from an art event in Edinburgh, Scotland to support cancer treatment. Maggie’s Edinburgh, an institution dedicated to free cancer treatment, received the funds from Trevor Jones, a popular crypto artist from Scotland, who raised the money at a charity exhibition and auction at an annual Web3 Castle Party near Paris. The funds collected by Jones amounted to the highest single donation from an art event recorded in the Edinburgh Center’s 27-year history. A spokesperson representing Maggie’s Edinburgh attributed the success to the support and enthusiasm of the NFT art community. The total money raised from the fundraiser will go toward helping 4,000 people impacted by cancer and locals who need vital support. The exhibition held at Château de Vallery near Paris saw participation from 30 artists. Jones stated that the funds raised will make a huge difference and will go to support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis, including patients and their families. NFTs have gained mainstream attention in 2021, and the sub-ecosystem has helped the community contribute to several philanthropic initiatives, including supporting mental health, protecting war victims, and aiding UNICEF initiatives. Major brands and government bodies have also opted for NFT and crypto donations to fuel various philanthropic initiatives.
