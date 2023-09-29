Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

New US Bill Aims to Require Reporting of Off-Chain Crypto Transactions

Binance News
2023-09-29 09:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, a new bill introduced by U.S. Representative Don Beyer on September 28, the 'Off-Chain Digital Commodity Transaction Reporting Act,' aims to require cryptocurrency service providers to report all off-chain transactions to a repository registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The legislation seeks to protect cryptocurrency investors from disputes, manipulation, or fraud potentially arising from off-chain transactions, which are not instantly logged on a blockchain but are processed through secondary layers, making them difficult to track. The bill highlights that thousands of transactions occur off-chain and are unrecorded on the publicly viewable blockchain due to the emergence of trading platforms and the desire to increase transaction times and lower costs. Beyer noted that internal record keeping among private entities can vary significantly, leaving investors and consumers vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. The bill aims to restore transparency and confidence in the digital asset market. Under the proposed legislation, crypto service providers would be required to report all off-chain transactions within 24 hours to a CFTC-registered trade repository. The requirements are similar to the rules for virtually all securities and swaps transactions. This comes as U.S. lawmakers have been increasingly focused on cryptocurrency regulations, with nine U.S. senators recently adding their support to Senator Elizabeth Warren's Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, which aims to crack down on noncustodial digital wallets and extend Bank Secrecy Act responsibilities, among other legal measures, to combat the illicit use of digital money.
View full text