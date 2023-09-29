Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Epic Games Lays Off 16% of Employees Amid Metaverse-Inspired Transition

Binance News
2023-09-29 08:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, video game developer Epic Games is laying off approximately 16% of its employees, affecting 830 individuals, as the company transitions its popular online game Fortnite towards a metaverse-inspired ecosystem. CEO Tim Sweeney announced the layoffs in an email to employees on Thursday. Epic Games has been focusing on growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators, with the game's growth now primarily driven by creator content. This shift has resulted in lower revenue for the company, as the revenue is more distributed among creators. Sweeney admitted that he had been optimistic about avoiding layoffs during the transition, but now recognizes that this was unrealistic. The metaverse is a concept for a digital world where the internet becomes an immersive virtual environment that can be used for work, play, socializing, and events. While still in its early stages of development, Epic Games' announcement suggests that major video game developers are making strides to harness the potential of the metaverse.
View full text