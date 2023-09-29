copy link
LayerZero Adds Support for Loot Chain, Integrates NFT Standard
2023-09-29 07:13
According to Foresight News, LayerZero has added support for Loot Chain, and the NFT project Loot has integrated LayerZero's cross-chain NFT standard, launching the Loot Bridge. This development enables Loot NFTs to be transferred between Ethereum and Loot Chain.
