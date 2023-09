French Orsay Museum partners with Tezos Foundation to offer blockchain-based digital souvenirs

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the French Orsay Museum has established a one-year partnership with the Tezos Foundation to provide blockchain-based digital souvenirs to visitors of the upcoming exhibition 'Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise: The Final Months', which is set to open on October 3rd. In addition to this, the museum will also launch two digital souvenirs for museum guests and collectors to purchase.