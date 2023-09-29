French Orsay Museum partners with Tezos Foundation to offer blockchain-based digital souvenirs

According to Foresight News, the French Orsay Museum has established a one-year partnership with the Tezos Foundation to provide blockchain-based digital souvenirs to visitors of the upcoming exhibition 'Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise: The Final Months', which is set to open on October 3rd. In addition to this, the museum will also launch two digital souvenirs for museum guests and collectors to purchase.

View full text