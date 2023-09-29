Whale swaps $9.88M USDC for 6K ETH amid Ethereum's 4.7% surge

According to Coincu, a prominent Ethereum whale with the address 0x828 executed a substantial swap approximately 16 to 10 hours ago, converting 9.88 million USDC into 6,000 ETH at an average price of $1,646 per ETH. This significant transaction occurred as the price of Ethereum made an impressive recovery, surging by up to 4.7%. The whale's recent actions have raised questions about long-term Ethereum accumulation strategies, as they have a history of strategic trading in the Ethereum market, realizing a remarkable $14 million profit from just two Ethereum accumulation trades in the past. However, not every trade yields a profit, and the whale's recent trading activities have included a third trade that ended up being unprofitable. This, along with the initial unprofitable trade, has impacted the estimated total profit from Ethereum for the 0x828 whale, reducing it to approximately $7 million. As of the latest available data, the 0x828 whale holds a substantial 8,000 ETH, amounting to approximately $13.2 million. This significant holding indicates that the whale remains actively engaged in the Ethereum market, despite the recent challenges and fluctuations. The 0x828 whale's trading journey serves as a reminder of both the potential rewards and risks involved in cryptocurrency trading, where strategic decisions can lead to substantial gains or losses in a matter of hours.

