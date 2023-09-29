Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Whale swaps $9.88M USDC for 6K ETH amid Ethereum's 4.7% surge

Binance News
2023-09-29 04:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, a prominent Ethereum whale with the address 0x828 executed a substantial swap approximately 16 to 10 hours ago, converting 9.88 million USDC into 6,000 ETH at an average price of $1,646 per ETH. This significant transaction occurred as the price of Ethereum made an impressive recovery, surging by up to 4.7%. The whale's recent actions have raised questions about long-term Ethereum accumulation strategies, as they have a history of strategic trading in the Ethereum market, realizing a remarkable $14 million profit from just two Ethereum accumulation trades in the past. However, not every trade yields a profit, and the whale's recent trading activities have included a third trade that ended up being unprofitable. This, along with the initial unprofitable trade, has impacted the estimated total profit from Ethereum for the 0x828 whale, reducing it to approximately $7 million. As of the latest available data, the 0x828 whale holds a substantial 8,000 ETH, amounting to approximately $13.2 million. This significant holding indicates that the whale remains actively engaged in the Ethereum market, despite the recent challenges and fluctuations. The 0x828 whale's trading journey serves as a reminder of both the potential rewards and risks involved in cryptocurrency trading, where strategic decisions can lead to substantial gains or losses in a matter of hours.
View full text