Former Multichain Engineer Launches New Cross-Chain Project ValueRouter
Binance News
2023-09-29 04:03
According to Foresight News, a former Multichain engineer has introduced a new cross-chain project called ValueRouter. The project utilizes Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) and ValueRouter relays to facilitate cross-chain asset transactions between Ethereum, Avalanche, Op Mainnet, and Arbitrum.
