Decentralized Social Media App Lenster Rebrands to Hey
Binance News
2023-09-29 02:13
According to Foresight News, the decentralized social media application built on the Lens Protocol, Lenster, has announced its rebranding to Hey. The company has also updated its website domain to hey.xyz.
