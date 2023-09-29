copy link
DFINITY Foundation launches ICP Asia Alliance and $20 million grant fund
2023-09-29 01:54
According to Foresight News, the DFINITY Foundation has launched the ICP Asia Alliance and a $20 million grant fund to support the development of blockchain and artificial intelligence in Asia. The ICP Asia Alliance will bring together government organizations, investors, technology entrepreneurs, universities, developers, and community members, with the aim of establishing a collaborative, educational, and innovative platform to promote the adoption of the Internet Computer (IC).
