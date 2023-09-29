Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Optimism Announces Plans to Establish Security Council for Network Trust

Binance News
2023-09-29 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Optimism has announced its plan to establish a security council to ensure the integrity and decentralization of its superchain network. The security council will play a pivotal role in improving Optimism's blockchain operations. As part of its commitment to transparency and community involvement, Optimism will introduce a governance proposal to incorporate the security council as a multi-party signatory. This proposal will be essential in overseeing and controlling the main network protocol upgrade of Optimistic Ethereum (OP). The security council will consist of at least eight members, and a key feature will be the 75% signature threshold required for any actions it takes. This ensures a high level of consensus among its members. The entire process of implementing the security council will be conducted through a series of governance votes, emphasizing community participation and decentralized decision-making. The security council will function as a multi-signatory co-signatory, significantly impacting the direction of essential network upgrades. Subsequent governance proposals will focus on the specifics of multi-signature transfers of authority to the OP. Optimism's dedication to improving the transparency, security, and decentralization of its superchain network is evident through the establishment of the security council. With the involvement of multiple stakeholders and a robust governance framework, Optimism's initiative is poised to usher in a new era of trust and reliability in the blockchain industry.
View full text