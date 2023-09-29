copy link
create picture
more
Web3 startup IYK raises $16.8 million in seed funding round led by a16z Crypto
Binance News
2023-09-29 01:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 startup IYK has completed a $16.8 million seed funding round led by a16z Crypto. Other participants in the round included 1kx, Collabcurrency, Lattice Capital, and GMoney. IYK assists brands and creators in providing digital experiences, with clients such as Adidas.
View full text