Fireblocks acquires Australian blockchain startup BlockFold for $10 million
Binance News
2023-09-29 01:23
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency custody platform Fireblocks has acquired Australian blockchain startup BlockFold for approximately $10 million, as reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter. BlockFold's business involves assisting financial institutions in developing blockchain-based systems.
