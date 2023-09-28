Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EOS Network Foundation Partners with Upland and Aerial to Create Climate-Positive Blockchain Network

Binance News
2023-09-28 21:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a non-profit organization coordinating the development of the EOS Network, has partnered with metaverse super application Upland and sustainability platform Aerial to foster an initiative that will turn EOS into a climate-positive blockchain network. The collaboration with Upland and Aerial will enable the EOS Network to move its sustainability efforts from being one of the world’s carbon-neutral blockchains to being climate-positive. The ENF intends to set a new standard through its partnerships with Upland and Aerial. The foundation aims to inspire other networks to implement climate-positive strategies, thereby creating a sustainable digital economy. The EOS Network is designed to consume minimal power while delivering on scalability and throughput. It is among the world’s most environmentally friendly blockchains, with an annual carbon footprint of 242 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which the ENF claims has been fully offset since 2018. As an open web3 platform for the metaverse mapped to the real world, Upland has been involved in the EOS Network’s sustainability efforts since 2021 by serving as the network’s carbon offset sponsor. The platform has extended its sustainability efforts beyond blockchain infrastructure by offsetting its carbon footprint for the cloud services that help power its metaverse. Aerial collaborates with verified environmental efforts globally to create a more sustainable planet. The sustainability platform will be in charge of reducing EOS’ carbon emissions. Yves La Rose, Founder and CEO of the ENF, said that the initiative underscores the EOS network’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
View full text